Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 313.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,845 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 523.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,238,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,498 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 39.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 619,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 175,479 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 151.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 571,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 344,483 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

