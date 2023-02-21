Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,147 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.29% of Ready Capital worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,225,000 after buying an additional 141,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RC opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

RC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

