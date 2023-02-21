10,385 Shares in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,385 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,879,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after buying an additional 1,661,449 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,266,000 after buying an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,428,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $103.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.83.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $38,498.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,319.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $38,498.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,133 shares of company stock worth $808,298 in the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.