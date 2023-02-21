Prudential PLC Takes $938,000 Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POR. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 905,308 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,815,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,740,000 after acquiring an additional 611,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 41.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,376,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after acquiring an additional 405,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on POR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 3.0 %

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of POR stock opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

