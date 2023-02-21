Prudential PLC Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 838.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 256.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,333,000 after purchasing an additional 864,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.4 %

Amphenol stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average is $76.41. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

