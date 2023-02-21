Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lithium Americas worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 6.7 %

LAC stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lithium Americas Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

