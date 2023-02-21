Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 578 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOSL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,392,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,392,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOSL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

