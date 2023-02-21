M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $159.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

