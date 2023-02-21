Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 315,862 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 315,862 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,363,357,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,656,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,969,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,738,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 397.2% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,546,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.0 %

BABA stock opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $264.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group Profile

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

