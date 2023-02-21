Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 139,616 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,616 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.40.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.