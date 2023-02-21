Pictet Asset Management SA Has $19.26 Million Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.29% of Sylvamo worth $19,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at about $69,597,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Sylvamo by 1,165.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 424,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 390,632 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sylvamo by 4,300.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 375,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sylvamo by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,879,000 after buying an additional 235,187 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Sylvamo by 17.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after buying an additional 217,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

SLVM opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $57.38.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

