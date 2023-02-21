Pictet Asset Management SA Has $21.47 Million Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,903 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.20% of H World Group worth $21,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,968 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 57.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 42,660 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H World Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

HTHT stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.77 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

