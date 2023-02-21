Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 2,261 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $17,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.23.

NYSE CNQ opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

