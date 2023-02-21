Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,199 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.35% of Qualys worth $18,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Qualys Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Shares of QLYS opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.92. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,774 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.