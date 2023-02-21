Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after acquiring an additional 854,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after acquiring an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 194.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after acquiring an additional 586,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

