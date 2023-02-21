Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 2,419 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,492 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.05% of VMware worth $23,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 16.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after acquiring an additional 836,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of VMware by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after acquiring an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMW. UBS Group lifted their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

VMware Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VMW stock opened at $116.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.28. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.