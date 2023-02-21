Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,156 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.10% of Sun Life Financial worth $23,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of SLF stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.541 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Articles

