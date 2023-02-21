Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,416,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,817 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.97% of Veracyte worth $23,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Veracyte by 712.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 16,813.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,260,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,984.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $27,651.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,260,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,984.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,937 shares of company stock worth $4,824,942. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veracyte Stock Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCYT opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 1.45. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

About Veracyte

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

