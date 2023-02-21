Pictet Asset Management SA Has $23.73 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $23,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $227.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.34. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

