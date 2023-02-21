Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 228,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 237,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,046 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,296 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

