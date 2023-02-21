Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,777,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,568 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.06% of Stellantis worth $21,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter worth $349,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 224.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 73.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE STLA opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

