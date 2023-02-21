Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,608 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.08% of AMETEK worth $21,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.3 %

AME stock opened at $146.49 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.59.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,306 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

