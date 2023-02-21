Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 49,764 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,764 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $22,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 80,650.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 25.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Arvinas stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.77. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $75.39.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

