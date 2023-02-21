Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $22,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.1% in the third quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 94,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 501.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,447 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DG opened at $227.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.51. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.44.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

