Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 13,591 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $19,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.