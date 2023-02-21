Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 88,506 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,506 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.55% of Balchem worth $21,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Balchem by 4.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Balchem by 22.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

BCPC stock opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.50 and a 200-day moving average of $131.17. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $147.80.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

