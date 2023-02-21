Pictet Asset Management SA Has $19.20 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.09% of Zoom Video Communications worth $19,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $507,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,656,000 after buying an additional 1,071,273 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,080,000 after buying an additional 929,812 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $4,230,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $136.00.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

