VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Position Trimmed by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 699,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,775 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $20,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.