Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,039 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $20,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.51) to £130 ($156.55) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.53) to £135 ($162.57) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.