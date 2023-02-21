Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 362,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,728 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.24% of Ceridian HCM worth $20,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 114.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 258.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,902 shares of company stock worth $1,547,255. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.17 and a beta of 1.46. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.