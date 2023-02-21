Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Coty by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 48.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

