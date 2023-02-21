Cipher Capital LP Invests $98,000 in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in W&T Offshore by 44.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,841,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 429,419 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in W&T Offshore by 4.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in W&T Offshore by 124.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in W&T Offshore by 50.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,423,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 809,187 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.99. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $9.16.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price objective on the stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

