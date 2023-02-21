Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 754,735 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,794 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $29,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $55,646,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after buying an additional 883,395 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BK opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.