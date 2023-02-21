Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 139,703 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139,703 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Global Payments worth $36,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $146.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $112.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

