Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Hologic were worth $20,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,379,000 after buying an additional 1,490,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hologic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,273,000 after buying an additional 672,414 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

