Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRSN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Mersana Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

In other news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $99,566.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,727.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $99,566.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,719 shares of company stock valued at $164,847 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

