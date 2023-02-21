Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 89 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.48% of Novanta worth $19,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Novanta by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,041,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,459,000 after acquiring an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,522,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Novanta by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,540,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novanta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,494,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 647,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,920,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Insider Transactions at Novanta

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $1,007,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,525,242.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,966 shares of company stock worth $4,336,648. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novanta Price Performance

Novanta Profile

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $163.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $173.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58.

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.