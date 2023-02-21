Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,817 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.91% of Ingevity worth $20,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,066 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,304,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 12.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 40.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 370.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 72,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other Ingevity news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.81. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $90.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.00.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

