Cipher Capital LP Takes $44,000 Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 27.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 211.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,333,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,084 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 73.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,036,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,761 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

In other Tellurian news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $3,843,914.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 21,749,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,932,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,567,354 shares of company stock worth $11,546,694. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TELL stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $6.54.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

