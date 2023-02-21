Cipher Capital LP Takes $44,000 Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 27.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 211.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,333,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,084 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 73.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,036,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,761 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bank of America lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.
Insider Activity at Tellurian
Tellurian Trading Up 5.6 %
TELL stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $6.54.
Tellurian Profile
Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tellurian (TELL)
- Roku Sees Ad Spend Improving in These Consumer Verticals
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.