Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $21,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.16.

Shares of APD opened at $279.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

