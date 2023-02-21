Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 964.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $31,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $121,158. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

