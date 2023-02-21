Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 611,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,662.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

TGTX opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.02.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

