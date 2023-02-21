Cipher Capital LP Makes New $77,000 Investment in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,109,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 638,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 461,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 3,917.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 383,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Trading Up 4.2 %

SHC stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.10. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sotera Health Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upgraded Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

