Cipher Capital LP Has $80,000 Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 8X8 by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,039,000 after buying an additional 1,851,380 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in 8X8 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,191,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,088,000 after buying an additional 188,669 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in 8X8 by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,566,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 1,259,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 479,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 1,632.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,126,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

