Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,346 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 530,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $33,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 188.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 470,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,351,000 after purchasing an additional 307,241 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 124.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,575,000 after acquiring an additional 609,934 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,830,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 0.1 %

RBA stock opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

