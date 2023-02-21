ADT (ADT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADT Price Performance

ADT opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

ADT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $2,476,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

