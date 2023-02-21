Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance
NCLH opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.
Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.
