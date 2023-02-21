Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:FDP opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.68. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

