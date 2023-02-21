OneSpaWorld (OSW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.91.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 35,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $390,458.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 496,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 65,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $662,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 836,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,906.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 35,464 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $390,458.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 496,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,765.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,760 shares of company stock worth $1,480,788. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.