Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

GPMT stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 64,535 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

