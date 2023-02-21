Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
GPMT stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.11%.
GPMT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
